Snapshots of emergency support exercise on plateau
(China Military Online) 14:04, February 10, 2022
Ground crew assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command are carefully inspecting a J-11 fighter jet and its pylon during an emergency support exercise held at a high-altitude aerodrome in late January, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang and Yu Chao)
Photos
