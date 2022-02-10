Snapshots of emergency support exercise on plateau

China Military Online) 14:04, February 10, 2022

Ground crew assigned to an aviation brigade with the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command are carefully inspecting a J-11 fighter jet and its pylon during an emergency support exercise held at a high-altitude aerodrome in late January, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Chang and Yu Chao)

