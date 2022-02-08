Armored vehicle wades through water obstacles

China Military Online) 13:48, February 08, 2022

A self-propelled mortar-howitzer system attached to the PLA 72nd Group Army wades through a water obstacle during the driving training course on January 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)