Tuesday, February 08, 2022

Armored vehicle wades through water obstacles

(China Military Online) 13:48, February 08, 2022

A self-propelled mortar-howitzer system attached to the PLA 72nd Group Army wades through a water obstacle during the driving training course on January 22, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Mao)


