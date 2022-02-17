Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training

China Military Online

A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis out under the guidance of the ground crew before a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 19, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Hongwei)

