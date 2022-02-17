Home>>
Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight training
(China Military Online) 14:54, February 17, 2022
A fighter jet attached to a naval aviation brigade under the PLA Southern Theater Command taxis out under the guidance of the ground crew before a round-the-clock flight training exercise on January 19, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gao Hongwei)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ship-borne helicopter lands on supply ship Dongpinghu
- Destroyer fires at mock sea targets during training assessment
- China's new military equipment experiment regulations eye combat capability boost
- Snapshots of emergency support exercise on plateau
- Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.