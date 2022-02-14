Home>>
Destroyer fires at mock sea targets during training assessment
(China Military Online) 11:17, February 14, 2022
A destroyer attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system at mock sea targets during a three-day training assessment, which aims to hone the troops' actual combat capabilities, on January 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Hao)
