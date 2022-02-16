Ship-borne helicopter lands on supply ship Dongpinghu

China Military Online) 15:34, February 16, 2022

Ground crew members assigned to a brigade under the PLA Navy Marine Corps perform final inspections on a group of ship-borne helicopters prior to flight training on January 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cong Lianying)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)