Home>>
Ship-borne helicopter lands on supply ship Dongpinghu
(China Military Online) 15:34, February 16, 2022
Ground crew members assigned to a brigade under the PLA Navy Marine Corps perform final inspections on a group of ship-borne helicopters prior to flight training on January 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cong Lianying)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Destroyer fires at mock sea targets during training assessment
- China's new military equipment experiment regulations eye combat capability boost
- Snapshots of emergency support exercise on plateau
- Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA
- Armored vehicle wades through water obstacles
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.