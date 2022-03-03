Fighter jet in round-the-clock combat flight training

China Military Online) 15:46, March 03, 2022

A pilot assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Central Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of his J-10 fighter jet prior to a round-the-clock combat flight training exercise on February 23, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Jin Huidong)

