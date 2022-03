Airmen participate in parachute training

China Military Online) 09:34, March 15, 2022

Airmen assigned to a brigade with the PLA airborne troops queue to board a Y-20 transport aircraft during a parachute training exercise on February 17, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Bingbing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)