Attack helicopters fly over river bank
(China Military Online) 15:29, March 09, 2022
Attack helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army fly over the river bank during a training exercise on February 17, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Huanpeng)
