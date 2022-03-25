Home>>
Air force aviation brigade conducts night flight training
(China Military Online) 16:25, March 25, 2022
A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the PLA Air Force soars into the sky in a flight training exercise on March 8, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cui Baoliang)
