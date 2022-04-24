Home>>
Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022: Yan Bingtao vs. Mark Selby
(Xinhua) 11:21, April 24, 2022
Yan Bingtao of China reacts during the 2nd round match against Mark Selby of England at the Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 in Sheffield, Britain, April 23, 2022. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
