LONDON, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- The world number one Judd Trump edged Australian ace Neil Robertson 9-8 to clinch the title at the Snooker English Open on Sunday.

Trump came from 7-4 down to lead 8-7. The world number three Robertson forced a decider with a break of 125, but Trump wrapped it up by winning the last frame with a break of 114.

"It was an unbelievable final," Trump told the World Snooker Tour website after claiming his 18th ranking title in Milton Keynes, England. "I never felt in control because Neil played tremendous snooker and scored heavily. I nicked an important frame at 7-4. I really had to dig in and I'm proud of the way I held myself together and made the break in the last frame."

Trump took six ranking titles last season but failed to defend his world championship title in August.

"It will be tough to win another six this season, but if I can keep playing well, I can get somewhere near that," said Trump.

China's top player Ding Junhui was outplayed by Scottish veteran John Higgins 4-1 on Tuesday, failing to reach the quarterfinals of the event.

The defending champion Mark Selby defeated China's Zhou Yuelong 5-2 to reach the semifinals on Friday but then lost to Robertson 6-5.