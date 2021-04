World Snooker Championship: Ding Junhui vs. Stuart Bingham

Xinhua) 15:13, April 20, 2021

China's Ding Junhui competes during the first round match with England's Stuart Bingham at World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, Britain, on April 19, 2021. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

