China accelerates research on key water conservancy technology
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate research on key water conservancy technology, involving 42 projects this year, the Ministry of Water Resources said.
After years of efforts, China's water conservation scientific and technological innovation has made remarkable progress. But there are still many weaknesses in original innovation, basic research, cutting-edge technology research, and the efficiency of the innovation system, said Water Resources Minister Li Guoying.
The research efforts should be based on China's national and water conditions to meet demand and solve problems, Li said.
The research projects will involve flood and drought disaster prevention, intensive and economical use of water resources, and river and lake protection.
