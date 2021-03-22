Pic story: worker safeguards drinking water at Tanggaer water conservancy project

Xinhua) 09:16, March 22, 2021

Gu Zhengli (C) has lunch with his colleagues during an inspection tour in Dahe Township, Yugu Autonomous County of Sunan, northwest China's Gansu Province, March 20, 2021. Gu Zhengli, 59, has been working at the frontline of Tanggaer water conservancy project in Dahe Township for 42 years, safeguarding the safety of the drinking water for local people and livestock. As the annual rainfall in the town is only 150 to 300 millimeters, Tanggaer water conservancy project is literally the lifeline for local herdsmen. Every morning, Gu gets up early and operates a pump to move water from the pumping station at the foot of the mountain to a reservoir at the top. Then he climbs to the top of the mountain at about 7 o'clock and opens the valve, letting the water in the reservoir flow to each water supply point through 7 pipelines. After that, he rides a motorcycle to 52 water supply points to check if everything runs well. In the past 42 years, Gu has been working like this. Local herdsmen always see him busy on the way along the water conservancy project. Thanks to the efforts of Gu and his colleagues, people in the area now can not only enjoy much safer water but also achieve a balance between grass and livestock ahead of schedule. At a drinking well along the water conservancy project, local herdsmen wrote a sign which says "When drinking water, do not forget the well diggers", to show their gratitude. Every time Gu passes by the sign, he stops for a moment as he feels happy his work is recognized in this way. "I am the son of a herdsman. It is my responsibility to let herdsmen have the access to safe water." Gu always say so. (Xinhua/Feng Yasong)