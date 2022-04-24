Home>>
Ukraine to continue civilian evacuation from Mariupol
(Xinhua) 09:06, April 24, 2022
KIEV, April 23 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine will continue the evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Mariupol on Saturday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Women, children and the elderly will be evacuated from Mariupol to the city of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine, Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine and Russia have reached a preliminary agreement on establishing a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from Mariupol earlier this week.
People are evacuated from Mariupol via buses and private transport.
