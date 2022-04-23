China refutes U.S. official's remarks on Ukraine issue

Xinhua) 09:43, April 23, 2022

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday refuted a U.S. official's remarks that China should learn the right lessons from the situation in Ukraine, including that it can't separate the United States from its allies.

"China's position on the Ukraine issue is aboveboard, just, objective and beyond reproach. On the contrary, it is the U.S. side that has a poor track record on relevant issues," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press briefing.

"We advise the U.S. side to look in the mirror and properly manage its own affairs before pointing fingers at others," Zhao said.

He said the remarks made by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman are entirely cliches and an old trick to smear and slander China.

Facts have proven that China is a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order, he said.

