Participants attend session themed "Belt and Road: A New Practice of Cooperative Development" during BFA
(Xinhua) 11:17, April 22, 2022
Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows a session themed "Belt and Road: A New Practice of Cooperative Development" during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2022 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and president of China Society for Finance and Banking, speaks at a session themed "Belt and Road: A New Practice of Cooperative Development" during the BFA Annual Conference 2022 in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
