Home>>
Highlights: Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of BFA annual conference 2022
(People's Daily Online) 18:27, April 21, 2022
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Du Mingming)
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
- Full Text: Chinese President Xi Jinping's keynote speech at the opening ceremony of BFA annual conference 2022
- Xi stresses people-centered approach in promoting economic recovery
- Xi calls for keeping Asia's future in the region's own hands
- Xi: Chinese economy to provide great dynamism for stability, recovery of world economy
- Xi urges working together to defend people's lives, health
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.