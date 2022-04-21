Xi: Chinese economy to provide great dynamism for stability, recovery of world economy

Xinhua) 11:01, April 21, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, on April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy will provide great dynamism for the stability and recovery of the world economy and broader market opportunities for all countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

The fundamentals of the Chinese economy -- its strong resilience, enormous potential, vast room for maneuver and long-term sustainability -- remain unchanged, Xi noted while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

He said no matter how the world will change, China's faith in and its commitment to reform and opening-up will not waver.

China will unswervingly follow the path of peaceful development, and always be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of the international order, he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)