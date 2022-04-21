Home>>
Xi calls for making Asia anchor for world peace, powerhouse for global growth, new pacesetter for int'l cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:06, April 21, 2022
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called for making Asia an anchor for world peace, a powerhouse for global growth and a new pacesetter for international cooperation, while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.
