International community has become sophisticated, integrated apparatus: Xi

Xinhua) 10:01, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- In this day and age, the international community has evolved so much that it has become a sophisticated and integrated apparatus, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

Acts to remove any single part will cause serious problems to its operation, Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

"When that happens, both the victims and the initiators of such acts will stand to lose," Xi said.

