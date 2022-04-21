Xi proposes Global Security Initiative

Xinhua) 09:59, April 21, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, on April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday proposed a Global Security Initiative to promote security for all in the world.

Xi put forward the initiative while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

Xi said it is important that:

-- We stay committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and work together to maintain world peace and security;

-- We stay committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, uphold non-interference in internal affairs, and respect the independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries;

-- We stay committed to abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, reject the Cold War mentality, oppose unilateralism, and say no to group politics and bloc confrontation;

-- We stay committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, uphold the principle of indivisible security, build a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture, and oppose the pursuit of one's own security at the cost of others' security;

-- We stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction;

-- We stay committed to maintaining security in both traditional and non-traditional domains, and work together on regional disputes and global challenges such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity and biosecurity.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)