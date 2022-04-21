Xi starts delivering keynote speech at BFA annual conference

Xinhua) 09:55, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has started to deliver a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2022 on Thursday morning.

