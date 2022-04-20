Chinese president to attend opening ceremony of BFA annual conference

Xinhua) 10:23, April 20, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) via video link on Thursday and deliver a keynote speech, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Wednesday.

Foreign leaders and heads of international organizations including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh and Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva will attend the annual conference virtually upon invitation, according to Hua.

