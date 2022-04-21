No difficulties could ever stop wheel of history: Xi

Xinhua) 09:57, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) --No difficulties could ever stop the wheel of history, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

As an ancient Chinese adage goes, "One must not change his commitment or give up his pursuit even in the face of danger and risk." A review of human history teaches us that the more difficult things get, the greater the need grows to stay confident. Problems are not to be afraid of, as it is one problem after another that have driven the progress of human society, Xi said.

"Faced with the many challenges, we must not lose confidence, hesitate or flinch. Instead, we must firm up confidence and press ahead against all odds," Xi said.

