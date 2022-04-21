Home>>
Xi calls for cooperation, solidarity to embrace bright future
(Xinhua) 09:58, April 21, 2022
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- To break through the mist and embrace a bright future, the biggest strength comes from cooperation and the most effective way is through solidarity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.
Noting that humanity is a community with a shared future where all people rise and fall together, Xi called on all countries to follow the trend of the times featuring peace, development and win-win cooperation, move in the direction of building a community with a shared future for mankind, and rise to challenges and build a bright future through cooperation.
