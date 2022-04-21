Humanity are living in an indivisible security community: Xi

Xinhua) 10:00, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Security is the precondition for development and humanity are living in an indivisible security community, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022 via video.

"Stability brings a country prosperity while instability leads a country to poverty," Xi quoted an ancient Chinese philosopher.

It has been proven time and again that the Cold War mentality would only wreck the global peace framework, that hegemonism and power politics would only endanger world peace, and that bloc confrontation would only exacerbate security challenges in the 21st century, Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)