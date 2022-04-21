Countries around world are like passengers aboard same ship who share same destiny: Xi

Xinhua) 10:02, April 21, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Countries around the world are like passengers aboard the same ship who share the same destiny, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

For the ship to navigate the storm and sail toward a bright future, all passengers must pull together, Xi said while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

"The thought of throwing anyone overboard is simply not acceptable," Xi said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)