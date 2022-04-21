Xi: Countries should all add splendor rather than trouble to Asia

Xinhua) 10:05, April 21, 2022

Countries, no matter their size and strength, and both in and outside the region, should all add splendor rather than trouble to Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.

"Choosing dialogue and cooperation over zero-sum games, openness and inclusiveness over a closed-door and exclusive approach, and exchanges and mutual learning over a sense of superiority: this is the only choice worthy of the broad-mindedness of Asians," Xi said.

He noted that all should follow the path of peace and development, seek win-win cooperation, and contribute to an Asian family of unity and progress together.

