Xi calls for keeping Asia's future in the region's own hands
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022, on April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Asia should always keep the region's future in its own hands, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday while delivering a keynote speech via video at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2022.
"Peace and stability in our region does not fall into our lap automatically or come as charity from any country," Xi stressed. "Rather, it is the result of the joint efforts of countries in the region."
Xi said the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, first advocated by Asia, are all the more relevant today.
He urged honoring the principles of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, following a policy of good-neighborliness and friendship, and making sure that Asia always keeps its future in the region's own hands.
