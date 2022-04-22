Session on "Digital Economy for Social Good" held at Boao forum
Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows a session titled "Digital Economy for Social Good" held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) and president of China Society for Finance and Banking, speaks at a session titled "Digital Economy for Social Good" held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Jiang Xiaojuan, a member of the National People's Congress standing committee and chairperson of the Chinese Public Administration Society, speaks at a session titled
"Digital Economy for Social Good" held during the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
