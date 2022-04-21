Boao Forum for Asia focuses on green recovery, sustainable development

Xinhua) 08:10, April 21, 2022

Staff members make zero carbon coffee at the media center of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022. The BFA will hold its annual conference from April 20 to 22 in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan. Green recovery and sustainable development are among the topics of the conference. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Guests taste zero carbon coffee at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.

A staff member charges a bus near the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

A staff member makes zero carbon coffee at the media center of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.

A new-energy autopilot shuttle bus participates in a trial run near the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2022.

A staff member shows a cup of zero carbon coffee at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.

An exhibitor shows a system of digital technology-energy integration which could effectively use energy, in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.

A new-energy autopilot shuttle bus runs in a tunnel near the venue of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2022.

Women of Li ethnic group weave brocades during an exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.

A staff member charges a vehicle near the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 18, 2022.

