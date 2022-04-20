Media center for the 2022 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia officially opens

Ecns.cn) 13:58, April 20, 2022

Journalists work at the media center of Boao Forum for Asia annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 19, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The Boao Forum for Asia will hold its annual conference from April 20 to 22 in Boao, a coastal town in China's southernmost province of Hainan.

This year's conference will focus on six areas, including the COVID-19 pandemic, green recovery and sustainable development as well as the progress of Asian regional cooperation.

