BFA sci-tech forum to hold 2nd conference in November

Xinhua) 09:38, September 10, 2021

An aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2020, shows the Hengqin Port in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The second conference of the International Science, Technology and Innovation Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will be held from Nov. 15 to 17 in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, said the organizing committee on Thursday.

Under the theme that innovation empowers sustainable development, the conference will focus on how technological innovation boosts economic recovery in the post-pandemic era and helps fight the pandemic, said BFA Secretary-General Li Baodong.

It will feature 16 sub-forums, an expo, and several round-tables. Attendees will hold in-depth discussions on topics such as 5G technology, genetic engineering, the Internet of Things, quantum technology, and carbon neutrality.

The BFA founded the international sci-tech and innovation forum in 2001. The BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting economic integration and sustainable development in Asia.

