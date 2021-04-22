Home>>
BFA's annual conference concludes in Hainan
(Xinhua) 14:06, April 22, 2021
Li Baodong, secretary general of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), speaks at the closing press conference of the 2021 BFA annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2021. The BFA's annual conference concluded here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
