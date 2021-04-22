Home>>
Sub-forums on dual circulation, infrastructure connection held at BFA annual conference
(Xinhua) 08:52, April 22, 2021
Guests attend a sub-forum themed "Dual Circulation - China's New Growth Paradigm" during Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2021. A sub-forum themed "Dual Circulation - China's New Growth Paradigm" was held in Boao on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li He)
