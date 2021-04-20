Stunning shadow performance staged at BFA Theme Park

Ecns.cn) 14:53, April 20, 2021

A stunning shadow performance is staged at BFA Theme Park, showing audience the beauty of Chinese traditional shan shui paintings, the natural landscapes painted by ink, during the ongoing Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021 in Boao Town, south China's Hainan Province on April 19, 2021. (China News Service/Hou Yu)

