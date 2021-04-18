BFA's annual conference scheduled for April 18 to 21 in Boao

Xinhua) 10:51, April 18, 2021

Photo taken on April 17, 2021 shows the venue for a sub-forum of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference in Boao Town, south China's Hainan Province. The BFA's annual conference, themed on "A World in Change: Join Hands to Strengthen Global Governance and Advance Belt and Road Cooperation" this year, is scheduled for April 18 to 21 in Boao. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

