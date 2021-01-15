Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

BFA report calls for strengthened free trade ties among Asian economies

(Xinhua)    11:09, January 15, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) called for connecting and integrating the free trade agreements (FTA) among major Asian economies to expand FTA coverage and develop a new blueprint for Asian economic integration, according to a report released on Thursday by the BFA.

Asian economies should enhance study on FTA rules with a focus on trade in essential public goods, unimpeded supply chains and digital trade, among others, said the report.

The report proposed to beef up the utilization rate of Asian FTAs to give a stronger sense of fulfillment to businesses and people in the region, promote reform through opening up and align domestic policies with the FTAs.

Asian economies also need to accelerate the building of high-standard and future-oriented Asian free trade areas in light of national conditions of countries and provide Asia's solutions to the reform of the multilateral trading system, said the report.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Asian countries need to work together and actively promote regional cooperation arrangements such as FTAs, so as to inject new impetus into regional economic growth, said BFA Secretary General Li Baodong.

A number of bilateral and multilateral economic and trade agreements reached recently have become bright spots of the world amid the pandemic, said Zhou Xiaochuan, vice chairman of the BFA.

Efforts should be made to promote Asian economies to participate in FTAs at a higher level and with wider coverage to facilitate the reform of the World Trade Organization and the reshaping of multilateral trading rules, Zhou said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York