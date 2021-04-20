2021 marks 20th anniversary of BFA: Xi

Xinhua) 11:08, April 20, 2021

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday that 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA).

The forum has borne witness to the extraordinary journey of China, of Asia and of the world, and has exerted a significant influence in boosting development in Asia and beyond, Xi said in a keynote speech delivered via video at the opening ceremony of the BFA Annual Conference 2021.

