Xi's keynote speech at BFA annual conference published

Xinhua) 09:29, May 01, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- The keynote speech made by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2021 has been published.

Xi delivered the speech titled "Pulling Together Through Adversity and Toward a Shared Future for All" on April 20 via video.

The booklet, published by the People's Publishing House, is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

