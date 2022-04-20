Chinese vice premier to attend opening ceremony of BFA annual conference

Xinhua) 16:16, April 20, 2022

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng will attend the opening ceremony of the annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) 2022 and related activities in Boao, Hainan on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)