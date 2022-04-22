Chinese vice premier urges more "Boao plans" for regional development

BOAO, Hainan, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Thursday called for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) to actively provide "Boao plans" for regional development, and make more suggestions for pandemic response cooperation, global economic recovery and low-carbon development, among other issues.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when he met in south China's Hainan Province with members of the BFA board of directors and representatives of the forum's strategic partners.

Han also attended the opening ceremony of BFA Annual Conference 2022 and exchanged views with representatives from the business sector.

In the face of challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the will to safeguard peace and security, enhance cooperation and work for common development must be strengthened, and such an aspiration must be put into action in a timely manner, Han said.

BFA Chairman Ban Ki-moon and other representatives attending the meeting expressed their willingness to play a positive role in promoting cooperation in Asia and in regional economic integration.

When he met with entrepreneurs, Han noted that China's economy is generally stable and that China is fully confident in its ability to realize sustained and sound economic development.

China will ensure the stable supply of energy and electricity this year, and continue to forge a market-oriented, law-based business environment, he said.

Entrepreneurs attending the meeting made positive comments about the Chinese government's efforts to continuously open up the country and improve its business environment, and expressed their readiness to seize opportunities in China and take further part in China's development.

