Culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest held at Boao Forum for Asia
A woman of the Li ethnic group demonstrates the skill of dyeing fabric with plants during a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.
A rainforest culture exhibition named "finding the rainforest, a haven for all" is held at BFA in Boao from April 20 to 22.
Visitors can enjoy an immersive experience of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park in the exhibition via seeing, hearing, smelling, feeling and even tasting.
They can also experience the culture of the Li and Miao ethnic groups at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Women of the Li ethnic group demonstrate Li rattan weaving during a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022.
Photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.
Women of the Li ethnic group demonstrate Li brocade weaving during a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022.
A staff member displays a dessert made with Hainan's local black tea during a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.
A staff member displays bread made with Hainan's local pork during a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.
A visitor poses for a photo during a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022.
A staff member demonstrates tea making during a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.
People visit a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022.
People visit a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022.
A woman of the Li ethnic group demonstrates spinning during a culture exhibition featuring tropical rainforest at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022.
