China's Anhui sees GDP up 5.2 percent in Q1

Xinhua) 11:18, April 21, 2022

HEFEI, April 20 (Xinhua) -- The gross domestic product (GDP) of east China's Anhui Province grew by 5.2 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2022, reaching 1.03 trillion yuan (about 162 billion U.S. dollars), said the information office of the Anhui provincial government on Wednesday.

Despite the impact brought by the COVID-19 epidemic, the added value of the province's primary industry, secondary industry, and tertiary industry reached 45.06 billion yuan, 421.58 billion yuan, and 568.13 billion yuan in the first quarter, up by 9.2 percent, 6.3 percent, and 4 percent, respectively.

The province also saw robust foreign trade growth in the first quarter.

Anhui's total import and export value hit 173.29 billion yuan in the first three months, up 16 percent year on year. Of this, exports rose 23.6 percent year on year to 102.61 billion yuan, while imports increased by 6.5 percent to 70.68 billion yuan.

