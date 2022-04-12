Home>>
Lab gears up for large-scale COVID-19 testing in Shanghai
(Ecns.cn) 14:31, April 12, 2022
Medical workers test nucleic acid samples at Pudong Huoyan, or Fire Eye nucleic acid test laboratory, in east China's Shanghai, April 11, 2022. The laboratory, consisting of seven air-inflated chambers, is expected to process 100,000 single-tube test samples per day. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)
