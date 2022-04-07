Senior Chinese official meets Nigerien parliament official via video link

Wang Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, meets with the First Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Niger Kalla Ankourao via video link in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, April 6 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chen, vice chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met with the First Vice President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Niger Kalla Ankourao, in Beijing via video link on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China and Niger are sincere and reliable friends and important cooperative partners, and China appreciates Niger's firm support on issues related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and human rights.

Ankourao said that Niger stands firmly with China and appreciates China's support in various aspects. Niger's National Assembly is willing to deepen friendly exchanges with the NPC, Ankourao added.

