China, Nigeria launch cultural week on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 10:32, September 22, 2021

ABUJA, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- China and Nigeria launched a cultural week here on Tuesday to strengthen the traditional friendship between the two peoples.

The "China-Nigeria Cultural Week" was declared open during an event held to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, one of China's traditional festivals.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun said the celebration was a special and worthy one as this year also marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Both China and Nigeria are great countries with a long history and rich culture. The bilateral relationship will be further improved and the traditional friendship will be further strengthened through co-hosting the China-Nigeria Cultural Week," Cui said at the event well attended by Nigerian officials, media and local staff of Chinese firms, among others.

The cultural week features exhibitions of Chinese and Nigerian cultures, photography and short video contests, a Chinese calligraphy competition, and films showcasing the fruitful results of cooperation between the two countries.

Also speaking at the event, Nigerian Permanent Secretary of Information and Culture Adaora Anyanwutaku said the cultural week bears testimony to not only the close relations between the two countries and their people but also their successful cultural cooperation.

Guests at the event shared mooncakes, the most representative food of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which brings families together to celebrate harvest under a full moon.

The opening event was also spiced up with various Nigerian local acrobatic displays, songs, dances, and a photo exhibition. Awards were presented to 50 local staffers of Chinese companies who have done an outstanding job in promoting cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)