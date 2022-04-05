Chinese-built bridge to be completed in Ethiopia by early 2023

ADDIS ABABA, April 4 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopia's Abay River bridge project, which spans 380 meters, is slated for completion by the first quarter of 2023, an official at the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) disclosed on Monday.

Chen Li, project manager of CCCC's Abay River bridge project, said the project which is currently 60 percent complete, is expected to be finished before the first quarter of next year, reported state affiliated media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

Chen also said the bridge will have spacious walkways to accommodate pedestrians alongside vehicles at the same time.

Gebeyawe Belay, deputy general manager of Bahir-Dar city Construction Development Division, Amhara regional state, said the bridge which will have 52.2 meters' width when finished, aims to facilitate smooth traffic flow in the city.

The CCCC has been in Ethiopia for over two decades, building landmark projects including the 85-km Addis Ababa-Adama expressway and the Addis Ababa Bole international airport passenger terminal. It has also built and commissioned several industrial parks, including Mekelle and Jimma industrial parks.

