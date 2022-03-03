People celebrate Victory Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

A man in traditional costumes is seen during a celebration for the Victory Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 2, 2022. Ethiopians on Wednesday celebrated the 126th anniversary of Ethiopia's victory of Adwa, which marked the East African country's victory against a colonial power some 126 years ago. (Xinhua)

People perform during a celebration for the Victory Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 2, 2022. Ethiopians on Wednesday celebrated the 126th anniversary of Ethiopia's victory of Adwa, which marked the East African country's victory against a colonial power some 126 years ago. (Xinhua)

Children perform during a celebration for the Victory Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 2, 2022. Ethiopians on Wednesday celebrated the 126th anniversary of Ethiopia's victory of Adwa, which marked the East African country's victory against a colonial power some 126 years ago. (Xinhua)

Women in traditional costumes are seen during a celebration for the Victory Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 2, 2022. Ethiopians on Wednesday celebrated the 126th anniversary of Ethiopia's victory of Adwa, which marked the East African country's victory against a colonial power some 126 years ago. (Xinhua)

People perform during a celebration for the Victory Day in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 2, 2022. Ethiopians on Wednesday celebrated the 126th anniversary of Ethiopia's victory of Adwa, which marked the East African country's victory against a colonial power some 126 years ago. (Xinhua)

